DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County plan to clean up the Little Stone House in Fonthill Woods which was vandalized yet again.
Police released footage of two people spray-painting the building in Doylestown Township on Tuesday evening.
Volunteers had just spent the summer cleaning old graffiti off of the historic house and installed surveillance cameras for security.
Anyone who might recognize the people in the video should contact police.
2 vandalize Little Stone House in Doylestown
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More