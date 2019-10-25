2 vandalize Little Stone House in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Officials in Bucks County plan to clean up the Little Stone House in Fonthill Woods which was vandalized yet again.

Police released footage of two people spray-painting the building in Doylestown Township on Tuesday evening.


Volunteers had just spent the summer cleaning old graffiti off of the historic house and installed surveillance cameras for security.

Anyone who might recognize the people in the video should contact police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
doylestown townshipgraffitivandalismsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man survives being shot 15 times in Kensington
Suspect in custody in 11-month-old's shooting; family speaks out
Man allegedly grabs child, 12, walking home from school: Police
Woman suing Habitat for Humanity after home burns down
Gabe Kapler, Larry Bowa react to Phillies hiring of Joe Girardi
Firefighters help residents out of burning building in Lehigh Co.
Philadelphia police chief inspector arrested on sex assault charges
Show More
Halloween display turns home entrance into Cookie Monster
Fmr. firefighter, deputy rescue woman from submerged car
Workers who prepare food for airlines protest at Philly airport
Hard Rock's guitar-shaped hotel opens in Florida
Mack Trucks, union reach agreement to end strike
More TOP STORIES News