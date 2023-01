Scene cleared after report of suspicious package at 30th Street Station

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say things are under control after a report of a suspicious package at 30th Street Station.

Officers were called to the station around 10:20 p.m. Sunday.

Some train and pedestrian traffic was halted for the investigation.

About an hour later police placed the situation under control.

An Action News crew on the scene says police started clearing the scene a short time later.

Trains have started moving again.