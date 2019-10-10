4 arrested in YMCA locker room theft ring in Havertown, Pennsylvania

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A quick-thinking manager at a CVS is being credited for the capture of the four suspects connected to locker room thefts at a YMCA in Havertown, Pennsylvania.
One of the victims tells us the thieves left him with no clothes, no wallet and no car keys.
"The only thing I had were my swim trunks, my towel and my flip flops, that's all I had," said Gil Jackson of West Philadelphia.
He says he was at the pool at the YMCA in Havertown on Sunday afternoon. He would later discover that he and another member had been robbed, their lockers were broken into and ransacked.
"It turns out they had put my clothes in another locker and put their lock on it, apparently they travel with their own locks," he said.
The thieves diversionary tactic would give them enough time to get to a CVS to buy thousands of dollars in gift cards and other merchandise.
They got away with it at one CVS, but they apparently didn't calculate that the manager at another CVS in the 2500 block of West Chester Pike would become suspicious.
"The manager told us that he got suspicious cause they were trying to get $2,000 worth of gift cards cause they can't be traced and that he called the police," said Jackson.
Soon, police would arrive and take four suspects into custody. They are identified as 28-year-old Antranelle Cooper, 25-year-old Antonio McCallister and 30-year-old Marco Morgan. All of them are from Washington, D.C. Kimberly Wynn, 32, from Baltimore was also arrested.
"I'm relieved, it's just that you never get over the feeling of being violated and I don't like the idea that my wallet is somewhere out there," Jackson said.
"The feeling of violation is tremendous. It's really heartbreaking and I tell you when I saw them, I just got angry, I got angry," said his wife, Brenda.
It's unclear if the group is linked to others being sought in the thefts we reported at another YMCA two weeks ago in Upper Darby. Police there are still trying to identify those culprits.
But as for those who robbed Jackson's husband?
"I don't know what they are, and I don't know who they are and I hope they go to jail for a long time," she said.
