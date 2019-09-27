4 hurt after vehicle plows into parked cars in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities say four people were hurt after a vehicle plowed into parked cars in North Philadelphia on Thursday night.Yellow crime scene tape surrounded toppled cars along the 3200 block of North Carlisle Street.Officers arrived on the scene around 9 p.m.It's unclear how badly the four victims were hurt.There's no word on possible charges for the driver that hit the parked cars or what led to the crash.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.