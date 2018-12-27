4 injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Olney

EMBED </>More Videos

4 injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Olney. Watch the report from Action News at 4 a.m. on Dec. 27, 2018.

Four people were injured when three cars collided in the southbound lanes on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Olney section.

The crash happened at the 5th Street intersection around 12: a.m. Thursday.

Two people in a pickup truck and one person from each of the cars involved were injured.

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philadelphia newstraffic accidentNorth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fire damages 3 houses in Ocean City, New Jersey
3 critically injured after North Philadelphia shooting
Superintendent: Ref in hair controversy won't officiate in district again
Marine, brothers among 4 dead in N.J. crash with oil tanker
Lindsay Lohan's stepmom arrested in the Lehigh Valley
Man found dead in home after Southwest Philadelphia fire
Hospitals to list service costs online January 1st
American man first to solo across Antarctica unaided
Show More
Don't miss these space events in 2019
Collision sends car into Mr. Bar Stool, 1 hospitalized
1 dog killed, 1 missing in Wilmington attack
Friends remember N.J. firefighter killed in crash
Patients at N.J. surgery center possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis
More News