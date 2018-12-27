4 injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Olney

Four people were injured when three cars collided in the southbound lanes on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Olney section.
The crash happened at the 5th Street intersection around 12: a.m. Thursday.
Two people in a pickup truck and one person from each of the cars involved were injured.
Investigators are trying to determine what caused the crash.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
philadelphia newstraffic accidentNorth Philadelphia
philadelphia newstraffic accidentNorth Philadelphia