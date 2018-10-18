44,000 pounds of metal balls spill, bounce down Seattle street

EMBED </>More Videos

At least four cars were hit by the balls, but no injuries were reported. (KOMO)

SEATTLE --
Tens of thousands of pounds of metal balls used for stone grinding spilled off a truck and began bouncing down the street in Seattle Wednesday.

At least four cars were hit by the balls, but no injuries were reported. The roadway on the city's west side was shut down for several hours as police worked to clean up the spill.

Robert Herman, the driver of the truck, immediately put on his brakes and called 911 when he realized his truck had lost its load.

"I'm looking back and then I see all these balls rolling down the street, and I said, 'Holy (expletive)!'" Herman told KOMO.

Herman, who was driving the balls to Salt Lake City, said he's glad the spill happened where it did. Had it occurred on the highway, he said, it could have caused a fatal accident.
Related Topics:
traffic accidentspillsu.s. & worldbizarreWashington
Top Stories
Woman charged with murder after toddler's body found in park
Officials investigate police-involved shooting in Vineland
AP: Federal prosecutors open clergy abuse investigation in Pa.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $970 million
245 animals, including snakes and tortoises, seized in Montco
How to order from Wawa's secret Halloween menu
Intruder takes bath, does laundry, makes eggs, police say
Sheriff asks for 100 volunteers in search for Jayme Closs
Show More
Burger King introduces 'Nightmare King' sandwich with green bun
2 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pa. Turnpike
Crews repair water main break on Girard Avenue in Fishtown
No winning Powerball tickets sold; Saturday jackpot now $430M
Dog named Magic survives collapse, neighboring home burglarized
More News