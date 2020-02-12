AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and nice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Mostly sunny, slightly breezy and nice. Although not as warm as Friday. High 72.
SUNDAY (PALM SUNDAY): Mostly cloudy, breezy and damp with some rain. A thunderstorm is possible during the late afternoon. High 71.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. High 56.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and mild. High 62.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds, some sun. Turning milder again. There's a slight chance of a shower during the afternoon. High 65.
THURSDAY: At this point, for the Phillies home opener it looks mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. High 48.
FRIDAY: Blustery and unseasonably cold, with a high of only 47 degrees. Don't put the winter coats away yet!
