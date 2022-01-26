lottery

$5M lottery ticket sold at Wawa in Bensalem, Pa.

The ticket was sold at a Wawa on the 1800 block of Street Road in Bensalem
BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Someone in Bucks County, Pennsylvania has hit the jackpot!

A $5-million lottery scratch-off ticket was sold at a Wawa on the 1800 block of Street Road in Bensalem.

That's the top prize that players can win in the $50 game called "$5 Million Money Maker Scratch-Off."

The Wawa store will also cash in and get $10,000 just for selling that winning ticket.

The Pennsylvania Lottery made the announcement on Tuesday.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game's end-sale date posted at palottery.com.

Pennsylvania Lottery officials say winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

