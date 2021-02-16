auto experience

Philadelphia Auto Show, CHOP team up for virtual fundraiser for kids

By Timothy Walton
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The producers of the Philadelphia Auto Show, the Auto Dealer's Association of Greater Philadelphia, have launched a virtual campaign to raise money for Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The annual Black Tie Tailgate Gala that usually kicks off the Philadelphia Auto Show has been canceled this year due to the pandemic. The event has served as a fundraiser for CHOP for 35 years raising nearly $10 million.

This year, they will be doing a digital campaign in an effort to keep the giving nature of the relationship alive.

East Norriton, PA

