Inside the 2022 Philadelphia Auto Show

Pennsylvania Convention Center (WPVI) -- The 2022 Philadelphia Auto Show is filling the big halls of the Pa. Convention Center, and there is plenty of room for you to check it all out.

Within the last week, mask and vaccine mandates have been dropped in Philadelphia, and that means it is even easier for you to go and check out all of the cars on the floor. The staff of the Convention Center is still taking extra steps to ensure everyone's safety, with enhanced cleaning and a brand new air purification system.

If you want to go, the best way to get a ticket is to buy it online, before heading over. Here's the link for Tickets

And if you want to have a plan to see everything, check out this Floor Plan.

The Pennsylvania Convention Center is at 12th and Arch Streets, Philadelphia, PA

