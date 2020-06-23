WATCH
VIDEOS
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Weather
Traffic
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Links from Action News
Art of Aging
Weather
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Localish
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Help With An Antenna
shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
Inside Story
Philly Proud
Visions
Overheard at Tredici
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Health & Fitness
Lunging tricep press - Today's Tip
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Shoshana is working the legs and back of the arms in today's workout.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitness
6abc fitness tip
today's tip
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gun violence surging in Philadelphia: Data
Fireworks sales skyrocket in Philly region
Roosevelt's great-great-grandson, Penn professor, weights in on statue removal
Security guard accidentally shoots another: Police
Protesters try to topple statue of Andrew Jackson
FDA issues warning about 9 hand sanitizers
Phila. couple with newborn stranded in Ghana due to pandemic
Show More
Funeral for Rayshard Brooks to be held at MLK's historic church
AccuWeather: Hotter, Still Humid Today
England stabbing attack victim ID'd as Philly native
Man scales NJ Skyscraper ride to protest personal issue with PD
Two 15-year-olds shot in North Philadelphia: Police
More TOP STORIES News