Society

6abc donates $20,000 to Philabundance during Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive Telethon

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On this Giving Tuesday, we once again are proud to sponsor the annual 6abc Dunkin' Holiday Food Drive.

All day long, we have been asking for your donations to Philabundance, the largest hunger-relief organization in the Delaware Valley.

6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica presented our $20,000 donation to Philabundance CEO Loree Jones.

You can help, too. To donate CLICK HERE, or text Donate2Feed to 44321.

You can also add to your ACME grocery order and Dunkin' will donate a dollar for every large hot coffee purchased by DD Perks members.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiadunkin'philabundancefood drive6abc holiday food drive
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Virus testing 'strike teams' to fan out across Pennsylvania
Missing boater found clinging to capsized vessel shares survival story
1st vaccines to health care workers, nursing homes, panel recommends
Tornado hit Montgomery County, weather service confirms
Positive COVID trend in Philly, but impact of Thanksgiving remains to be seen
Friend: Pa. native found dead in Houston feared 'for her life'
When could the COVID vaccine be available at your drug store?
Show More
Actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender
$325K settlement reached in Wildwood beach assault
Barr: No evidence of fraud that'd change election outcome
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
Father charged with murder in death of 10-month-old daughter
More TOP STORIES News