A Clearer Picture of the Long term During COVID-19

How long could this "new normal" last?

What's the potential for a vaccine?

Life afer COVID-19: what will be the positives and negatives?

On this 15-minute edition of Inside Story, host Tamala Edwards speaks with Dr. Krys Johnson, Assistant Professor of Epidemiology at Temple University, and David Nash, Founding Dean Emeritus of the Jefferson College of Population Health, to discuss what life could look like in the future as society continues dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.Among the topics discussed were:

How long could this "new normal" last?

What's the potential for a vaccine?

Life afer COVID-19: what will be the positives and negatives?