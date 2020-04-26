Coronavirus

Blue Angels, Thunderbirds to fly over Philadelphia on Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Thunderbirds and the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, will honor those on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic with a formation flight over Philadelphia.

The salute, from the Air Force and Navy, is in honor of healthcare workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel -- while standing in solidarity -- with all Americans during this crisis.

The flyover will begin at 2 p.m. on Tuesday and last about 20 minutes.

"We are truly excited to take to the skies with our Navy counterparts for a nation-wide tribute to the men and women keeping our communities safe." said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Caldwell, Thunderbird 1 and mission commander for the flyover. "We hope to give Americans a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight with COVID-19."

The formation flights will also happen over New York City, Newark, and Trenton.

Residents will be able to see the flyover from the safety of their home. All social distancing guidelines remain in effect.

