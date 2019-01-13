Thehas been wowing audiences for 40 years. Now, the ensemble's Big Band is taking center stage with a show called"The Big Band can really swing and really blast and have people on the edge of their seats with their very dynamic sound," saysThe program celebrates the sounds of North, South, and West Philly jazz from the '40s and '50s."Audiences are going to recognize the music, hear familiar songs, but played for them by these fabulous musicians," Krajewski says, with special works by, and Philly's own, "a real variety of music."And for the first time ever, Krajewski says, jazz trumpeter Terrell Stafford will be joining the band, "Not only is he a highly respected and one of the great trumpet players of our time, but he's also the chair of instrumental music and in charge of the jazz program at Temple."Musicians from the Pops main orchestra make up The Pops' 17 piece Big Band ensemble, but Krajewski says this is the first season the band is being featured as part of the Pops regular season. "Every member of the pops big band is a virtuoso musician in his own his own right, and when you put them all together to form this ensemble, it's really something to hear."Krajewski promises audiences will be tapping their toes and moving their feet. "We certainly believe that they'll be jumping up and dancing by the time the program is over," he says.Jan. 18-20300 S. Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102