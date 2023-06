6abc hosted its Philly Proud Pride Community Awards luncheon Tuesday afternoon at station in Wynnefield Heights.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 6abc hosted our Philly Proud Pride community awards luncheon on Tuesday afternoon.

Meteorologist Adam Joseph took part in the event, which featured three honorees.

They included the Head of Impact for FS Investments, Michael Newmuis and transgender Senior Justice Coordinator for the ACLU of Pennsylvania, Naiymah Sanchez.

The William Way LGBT Community Center was also honored during the luncheon.