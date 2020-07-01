Education

6abc/WPVI-TV - Who We Are

6abc/WPVI-TV is Philadelphia's abc television station owned by the Walt Disney Company.

Management

President/General Manager
Bernie Prazenica

Vice President - News
Thomas Davis

Vice President - Content
John Morris

Vice President - Marketing
Mike Monsell

Vice President - Sales
James Aronow

Vice President - Finance
Cynthia Torres

Vice President - Community Engagement
Niki Hawkins

Address
4100 City Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19131
215-878-9700

Click here for digital contact information
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationabout 6abccommunity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Travel advisories in Philly, N.J. as COVID-19 cases increase
LIVE: Vanessa Guillen's family says person of interest was tied to her disappearance
2 swimmers missing at Murderkill River in Delaware
What to know as Philly delays some reopening plans
Philly museums, Adventure Aquarium announce reopen dates
Historic day at Wharton, new dean says 'always bet on yourself'
Gov. Wolf expected to sign police reform bills
Show More
2 wounded in North Philadelphia double shooting
Whipping post to be removed from outside Del. courthouse
Seattle mayor orders 'occupied' area cleared, police arrive
Teen critical following shooting in North Philly
Phillies players can begin workouts at Citizens Bank Park
More TOP STORIES News