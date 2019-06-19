72 Philadelphia officers placed on administrative duty over social media posts

The investigation began after the group, the Plain View Project, compiled racist and offensive comments on social media apparently posted by hundreds of police officers across the country, including in Philadelphia.
The database was published by Injustice Watch, a not-for-profit journalism organization, and ultimately revealed that more than 300 Philadelphia officers allegedly posted troubling content.
Many of the comments called for violence against Muslims, protestors, immigrants, and those accused of crimes. Some posts celebrated police brutality and in a few cases called for violence against women.
Earlier this month, Ross said the department is "cognizant of the First Amendment implications." However, he said it appears some comments are not protected by the First Amendment.
Ross has also said an independent law firm was assisting with the investigation.
John McNesby, FOP Lodge #5 president has previously said in a statement, "We strongly condemn violence and racism in any form. The overwhelming majority of our 7,000 officers regularly act with integrity and professionalism."
District Attorney Larry Krasner said his office is reviewing the database and may not call certain officers to testify during trial if evidence of bias is found.