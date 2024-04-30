Family seeks justice after Philadelphia grandma severely injured in hit-and-run

Police say the driver of a 2018 dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee sped off after hitting 59-year-old Darlene Wilson.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia grandmother is recovering in the hospital after police say she was hit by a car that sped off last week.

Darlene Wilson, 59, has a broken pelvis, a shattered ankle, and her head is wrapped in bandages from a brain bleed.

Still, her family says the beloved mom and grandma is determined to recover.

"I see her as a really strong person, a huge fighter," said Wilson's daughter, Leeloni Velazquez. "I just say it's the divine grace of God that she's here."

Velazquez says her mom had been walking home from her job in University City last Wednesday around 3:45 p.m. when she was hit by a car on Spring Garden Street near the offramp for the Schuylkill Expressway.

"I panicked, I tried calling the hospital, and they were like, 'I can't give you any information,'" said Velazquez.

Police say the driver of a 2018 dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee sped off after hitting Wilson.

Medics took Wilson to Penn Presbyterian Hospital, where she has been for the past week fighting to survive.

"My stepfather just passed away back in June and she recently got back to work. She was trying to move on with her life and this came," said Velazquez.

She added that there's been an outpouring of community support for her mom, with loved ones donating thousands of dollars to help with medical bills.

Velazquez says what the family wants now, however, is justice.

"Just do the right thing and turn yourself in," said Velazquez of the suspect. "Just to leave her to die? She's an amazing person and has a whole lot of life ahead. I need her here."

Investigators say Norristown police found and seized the Jeep involved in the hit-and-run late last week.

No arrests have been made at this point.