Philadelphia 76ers, BioSteel sports drink agree on multi-year deal

The multi-year deal between the two brands announced Wednesday will also see BioSteel serving as a partner of the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex in Camden and presenting partner of the 76ers Training Camp.
BioSteel branding will be prominently displayed at all 76ers home games at the Wells Fargo Center - which will include the drink's logo on home and visiting team chairs, courtside LEDs, side pole pad signage, as well as on sideline coolers, cups, bottles and towels.
BioSteel's sugar-free sports drink will be the drink the players grab on the sidelines.
The BioSteel logo will displayed on the backdrop during players and coaches' interviews.
BioSteel will also be providing an in-house hydration station at the 76ers Training Complex featuring a branded refrigerator stocked with the sugar-free drink.
RELATED: 76ers unveil 2020-21 City Edition uniforms inspired by Boathouse Row
"As an emerging leader in healthy sports hydration, BioSteel shares the same foundational values that drive the Philadelphia 76ers - thought leadership, innovation and a commitment to performance," said Owen Morin, Philadelphia 76ers Vice President of Corporate Partnerships.
BioSteel was cofounded in 2009 by 15-year NHL veteran Michael Cammaller, who played for multiple teams including the New Jersey Devils.
"We're thrilled that BioSteel is going to be the hydration brand of the Philadelphia 76ers," said Cammalleri, who is also Co-CEO. "This is a tremendous opportunity for BioSteel to play a role in hydrating some of the best basketball players in the world and we applaud the 76ers for making a healthy choice by partnering with a sugar-free sports drink company."
The company says BioSteel was originally formulated for professional athletes, but their products have gained popularity amongst consumers due to "the authenticity of the brand's partnerships and the quality and efficacy of its products."
BioSteel replaces Gatorade soft drinks and towls on the 76ers sidelines.
Forbes lists Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres and Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid among the company's sponsored stars.
This year, BioSteel released a ready-to-drink electrolyte-packed sports drink in variety of flavors in eco-friendly tetra paks.
RELATED: 76ers shaking up roster with shooters via draft, trade