76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. recovering after being struck by car; fans wish star player well

Sixers Head Coach Nick Nurse held a press conference addressing Kelly Oubre Jr. before the start of the game.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fans were sending their well wishes to 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. after he was hit by a car in Philadelphia Saturday night.

Everyone was hoping for a win against the Pacers on Sunday, but more importantly, a quick recovery for Oubre.

"A lot of people know Kelly Oubre got hit by a car last night, we want him to get better so I made a sign that says, 'Get well soon Kelly Oubre,'" explained Andrew Rodenbach, who came to watch the Sixers play with his family.

Oubre is home resting Sunday after he was struck in a hit-and-run crash not far from where he lives.

According to police, Oubre was walking on the 1400 block of Spruce Street, crossing Hicks Street, when he was hit by a car that was trying to turn onto Hicks.

Oubre was taken to the hospital with a broken rib and other injuries to his hip and right leg.

Fans heading into the Wells Fargo Center for the game Sunday were thinking of him.

"That's a big hit, he's an amazing contributor. Thoughts and prayers to his family and him of course. Worried about his health, hope he gets back soon," said Staff Sergeant Anthony Wilson.

Nurse said he was home resting after this traumatic incident.

"It's unexpected. That's the thing, guys get hurt in the game, maybe someone has an illness, but you don't see this one very often. We'll see what happens going forward, pull together and get him a W today," explained Nurse.

Oubre will be re-evaluated in one week, and officials are still waiting to see how this will impact the rest of the season.

Despite his injuries, he's expected to join the team to observe practice on Tuesday.

Police are still searching for the driver who fled the scene in a silver vehicle.