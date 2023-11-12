WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. struck, injured by vehicle in Philadelphia

Representatives from the team, including 76ers President Daryl Moore, are at the hospital with Oubre Jr., sources say.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, November 12, 2023 3:42AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a vehicle in the city on Saturday night, the team confirmed to Action News.

It happened on Spruce and Hick streets at approximately 7 p.m., according to police.

The player was reportedly walking near his residence when he was struck. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Representatives from the team, including 76ers President Daryl Moore, are at the hospital with Oubre Jr., team officials say.

He is expected to miss significant play time due to his injuries from the collision, but officials do not believe the injuries are season-ending.

Police say after the crash, a silver vehicle fled the scene. An investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW