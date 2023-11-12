76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. struck, injured by vehicle in Philadelphia

Representatives from the team, including 76ers President Daryl Moore, are at the hospital with Oubre Jr., sources say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. was struck by a vehicle in the city on Saturday night, the team confirmed to Action News.

It happened on Spruce and Hick streets at approximately 7 p.m., according to police.

The player was reportedly walking near his residence when he was struck. He was transported to Jefferson Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Representatives from the team, including 76ers President Daryl Moore, are at the hospital with Oubre Jr., team officials say.

He is expected to miss significant play time due to his injuries from the collision, but officials do not believe the injuries are season-ending.

Police say after the crash, a silver vehicle fled the scene. An investigation into this incident is still ongoing.