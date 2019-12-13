82-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in Somerton section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An 82-year-old woman was killed Thursday evening in a hit-in-run crash in the Somerton section of Philadelphia, police said.Police said the crash happened at about 6 p.m. at Hendrick Street near Bustleton Avenue.Investigators say an 82-year-old woman was hit possibly by a black Jeep that left the scene.Roads around the area were shut down while authorities investigated.Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police.