Mount Laurel father sentenced in crash that killed son

WILLINGBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A New Jersey man has been sentenced for his role in a crash that killed one of his twin sons.Ossie Thomas, 27, of Mount Laurel, was sentenced Thursday to seven years in state prison.In June, Thomas pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated and causing the January crash that killed one of the twins and injured the other.Investigators say Thomas was speeding on Rancocas Road in Willingboro and lost control while attempting to turn onto Primrose Lane.The car crashed into a wooded area.Thomas must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.