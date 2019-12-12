Man charged with attempted murder of ex-girlfriend outside West Philadelphia day care

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A homeless man has been charged with the attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Philadelphia police said 28-year-old Timothy McGorder was arrested Wednesday.

Just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were called to a shooting at 67th Street and Lansdowne Avenue outside Wilson's Day Care.



Officers were notified that a 31-year-old woman, identified by family members as Tiffany Gilliam, was driven to Lankenau Medical Center.

Woman shot in face outside of West Philadelphia day care center, police say. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 4pm on December 10, 2019.



At the hospital, a witness told police he parked in front of her home to pick her up for work.

Upon exiting her residence, the witness said a man confronted Gilliam and a short verbal dispute ensued.

The male suspect then pulled a handgun from his pocket, shot the victim in the face, and ran off.

The witness drove the victim to the hospital.

While on the way to the hospital, police said Gilliam told the witness that she was shot by her child's father.

The victim remains in critical condition.

Velda Wilson, the victim's landlord and owner of Wilson's Day Care, told Action News the woman had just moved to apartment several months ago.

"Thank God the day care wasn't open and children were coming back and forth," Wilson said.

McGorder has been charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, VUFA, Simple Assault and related charges.
