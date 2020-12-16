Havertown, Pennsylvania teen prays for miracle in battle with brain cancer

HAVERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Lily Walker, 16, of Havertown, Pennsylvania is a prayer warrior. She asks God for a miracle in her battle with brain cancer."That's my purpose through this fight is to show that prayer does work," she said.Lily's devotion has sparked a global movement, A Lily for the World.In her 2-year battle she's had multiple surgeries, chemotherapy and proton therapy.Through it all she prays."We pray every day morning and night at 11:15 to father Bill Atkinson," she said.Father Bill Atkinson taught at Bonner High School and was paraplegic."He accepted his cross so faithfully. I want to do the same thing," Lily said.Lily is praying she can be the reason Father Atkinson is canonized as a saint. A miracle is a requirement and Lily wants to be his."Unfortunately, the tumor is in a location of her brain that makes it inoperable so what we need is for the tumor to be killed off by making it go dormant, or just by having it miraculously disappear," said Lily's mother, Megan Walker.Lily is currently undergoing chemotherapy. She is praying to be cured by next summer."I've been told I'm an inspiration a couple of times. It makes me feel really good," Lily said.