Philadelphia-area 9/11 Memorials: See map of more than 100 locations

Action News has put together the following map showing memorials in Philadelphia, suburban Pa., southern New Jersey and Delaware.

Fragments from the ruins of the World Trade Center on display at the Garden of Reflection 9/11 Memorial in Yardley, Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Memorials to those who perished in the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 - and tributes to the heroic actions of first responders - are located all across the Philadelphia region.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed after planes hijacked by al-Qaida terrorists hit the World Trade Center in New York, causing both towers to collapse; another hijacked plane hit the Pentagon near Washington, D.C.; and United Flight 93 crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Our region was not spared the pain of that day. Our proximity to the attacks means there are connections all across the Philadelphia region.

Action News has put together the following map showing memorials in Philadelphia, suburban Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

Click the pins for more information:

