Season 7 of '9-1-1' kicks off with a cruise vacation turned living nightmare

'9-1-1' on ABC embarks on its most dramatic season yet.

LOS ANGELES -- "9-1-1" is back for a seventh season on its new network, ABC, and the stars could not be more excited about the edge-of-your-seat premiere episode!

Season 7 kicks off with chaos, where a honeymoon cruise turns into a living nightmare. The disaster spans three episodes, in what will be one of the biggest catastrophes the team has yet to face.

On The Red Carpet asked Peter Krause why he believes the show is such a fan favorite.

"It's pure entertainment most of the time. We make disaster films on this show, which are the first three episodes of this season. We do romantic comedies. We do thrillers. We do horror. We do comedy, drama, everything," he explained.

Season 7 will be the show's first on its new network, ABC, and it will include more drama, more action and more chaos than ever before.

"It's bigger than anything we've ever done," said Angela Bassett.

Jennifer Love Hewitt chimed in. "It's insane, per usual for '9-1-1.' It's exciting! It has love. It has romance. It has scary moments, and it's '9-1-1.' ...It's been a really fun season so far."

Don't miss the mayhem, Thursday, March 14 at 8p/7c on ABC.

