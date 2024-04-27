Bucks County homeowner's jewelry stolen during 'distraction burglary,' police say

LOWER SOUTHAMPTON TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Lower Southampton Township are searching for two suspects who stole several jewelry items in what's being called a "distraction burglary."

It happened on Thursday on Hilton Avenue in the Oakford section of the township.

Police say a man and woman approached a homeowner and asked about sealcoating the driveway. When the suspects were denied, they asked to use the bathroom, police said.

The man and woman were allowed into the residence. Approximately one hour later, the homeowners discovered multiple pieces of jewelry missing.

Action News spoke with the victims who did not want to be identified. The woman tells us her husband, who is deaf, checked his closed captioning device as he allowed the woman to use the bathroom. That's when the man she was with disappeared.

"When he looked up, the guy was gone and had run upstairs into our bedroom," she recalled.

Her husband yelled upstairs, and the couple quickly left, pulling away from the neighborhood in a red Ford pickup truck.

The bumper and grille are both painted red. Police say it appears that there is no bed liner or tailgate on the truck, and the rear of the truck contains sealcoating equipment.

The suspects were able to steal the woman's engagement ring and wedding band, plus a ring and necklace that belonged to her mother who died in January.

"I've been calling about 20 pawn shops in the hopes that maybe someone may try to pawn it and I can get it back because I can never replace them," the woman said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-357-1234.