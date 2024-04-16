A quarter century serving communities in New Castle County comes to an end

NEW CASTLE, Del (WPVI) -- A man who spent the last quarter century serving his community was celebrated Tuesday in New Castle County.

Master Corporal Michel Eckerd was emotional as he signed off one last time as a member of the New Castle County Police Department.

"I am entering a new chapter in my life, and 2585 is ten seven,"

Eckerd's career in law enforcement started back in 1999.

Since then he has served in a number of different roles, from patrol officer, to detective, and even the public information officer.

His colleagues were there to cheer him on as he enters the next chapter of his life: retirement.