PHILADELPHIA -- A special service took place Friday morning to honor those who have died from work related injury or illness.

The 36th Annual Workers Memorial Day Breakfast Program and Memorial Service was held in South Philadelphia.

Pictures of those from the tri-state area who have passed away lined the stage as their names were read.

The memorial was organized by area unions.

This event is the oldest and largest of its kind in the U.S.