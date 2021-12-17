AAPI-owned businesses offering holiday deals while giving back to the community

holiday shopping

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For anyone still trying to check off their Christmas shopping lists, there are many Asian American Pacific Islander businesses that are offering more than holiday deals. They are also giving back to their communities as well.

From the barista at the front, to the bike shop on the other end of the store, Kayuh Bicycles & Cafe has been serving Philadelphia's Francisville neighborhood for almost a decade, building a loyal clientele based on word of mouth and a passion for the product.

"When I was 17, I got my first gig here," said Henry Sam. "I learned as much as possible as quick as possible and now I own the shop. For a kid who grew up flat broke in South Philly, this is a dream come true."

Henry Sam's American Dream kept the team busy during the pandemic.

"The demands was just out of this world, it was crazy," he said. He added that they still have items on backorder.

This holiday, they're running tune-up specials, accessory packages and even raffling a bicycle with the proceeds going to the Asian Arts Initiative.

At Dia Boutique in Chinatown, the holiday markdowns have already started.

Lisa Lai is a talented seamstress by trade who also hand makes a lot of the custom and contemporary clothing on the racks. With 21 years on Race street, she's making her mark when representation matters most.

As for Sam, he's expanding this holiday and taking his repair shop on the road three times a week.
