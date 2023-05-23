WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

AC Expressway westbound shut down due to serious crash in Winslow Twp.

The westbound lanes between exits 33 and 38 heading toward Philadelphia remain closed at this hour.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By WPVI logo
Tuesday, May 23, 2023 8:43PM
Serious crash shuts down AC Expressway westbound in Winslow Twp.
EMBED <>More Videos

The westbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway are shut down due to a serious crash in Winslow Township.

WINSLOW TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- The westbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway are shut down due to a serious crash in Winslow Township.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 4 p.m. Tuesday where it appears one vehicle crashed into the woods.

The westbound lanes between exits 33 and 38 heading toward Philadelphia remain closed at this hour.

Further details on what caused the crash on how many people are injured have not been released.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW