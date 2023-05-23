AC Expressway westbound shut down due to serious crash in Winslow Twp.

The westbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway are shut down due to a serious crash in Winslow Township.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 4 p.m. Tuesday where it appears one vehicle crashed into the woods.

Chopper 6 was overhead around 4 p.m. Tuesday where it appears one vehicle crashed into the woods.

The westbound lanes between exits 33 and 38 heading toward Philadelphia remain closed at this hour.

Further details on what caused the crash on how many people are injured have not been released.

