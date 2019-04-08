Atlantic City Expressway reopens after tanker fire

Officials reopened the highway to westbound traffic just before 7 a.m. The eastbound lanes of the highway remain closed for sometime after as officials investigated and cleaned up area.
The fire began around 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township.
New Jersey State Police said the fire started with a popped tire.
Officials said the driver pulled over, but friction ignited the fire and it quickly spread to the tanker.
The truck was fully engulfed in flames.
Police said the driver was not seriously injured.
This is the second accident to shut down a portion of the Atlantic City Expressway in as many days.
On Sunday, a driver and passengers had to be rescued after the car they were driving became wedged under a parked tractor trailer.