PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The largest open-intake animal shelter in the Delaware Valley is asking for your help to make a big difference in the lives of thousands of cats on this Giving Tuesday.Animal Care and Control Team (ACCT Philly) is trying to raise $70,000 for new cat housing at the shelter.Currently, cats that are up for adoption live in small cages, sleeping and eating near their litter boxes. ACCT Philly is hoping to replace those with larger housing that includes a separate area for litter boxes, and quieter doors, to minimize stress. CLICK HERE to learn more.