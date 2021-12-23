lawsuit

Owners of dog euthanized by ACCT Philly take legal action

Saint's jaw was broken, and Tiffany Lavelle says that was the last time she saw Saint alive.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Owners of dog euthanized by local animal shelter take legal action

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Tiffany Lavelle has been demanding answers since August about the death of her dog.

Saint was taken to ACCT Philly by police after Lavelle's then-boyfriend was involved in a traffic stop.

Lavelle says she thought her dog would be safe, but now is taking legal action against the shelter.

"He had his head down, tail between his legs, and his jaw was hanging from his face," said Lavelle.

Saint's jaw was broken, and Lavelle says that was the last time they saw Saint alive.

She says his condition changed drastically from the time he arrived in the care of ACCT Philly. When the couple tried to pick up the dog, they were told they needed proof of a veterinary appointment.

When they went back the next day, Saint had been euthanized.


Jordan Strokovsky is a catastrophic injury and wrongful death attorney. He filed a lawsuit Wednesday, alleging negligence and fraud.

"Next thing you know, this calm dog in the backseat of a car has a broken jaw, which we believe could only have occurred by the application of blunt force," said Jordan Strokovsky. "It's that next day that they found out that ACCT, without any calls for concern, any phone calls to the family, they put Saint down. They killed Saint."

In a statement issued, ACCT Philly says in part: "We have previously conceded that this case was a tragedy and that we changed a policy to prevent a similar sequence of events from happening again...The investigations have not yet determined how Saint's injury occurred."

One of the changes ACCT Philly has made is allowing an owner to reclaim an animal without securing vet care.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsphiladelphiashelteranimallawsuitinvestigation
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LAWSUIT
Judge rejects Purdue Pharma's sweeping opioid settlement
Texas abortion ban: Clinics can sue, but law stays, SCOTUS says
School district faces 2 $100M suits after Oxford HS shooting
Travis Scott says he never heard fans' screams for help
TOP STORIES
Congresswoman Scanlon: Carjacking in FDR Park 'particularly upsetting'
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright death
Fire tears through off-campus apartments near West Chester U.
Crossing guard shortage in Philly leaves hundreds of corners unmanned
The best time to use a COVID-19 home test kit, according to an expert
Holiday travelers on the move despite Omicron concerns
It's crunch time for last-minute holiday shoppers in DE
Show More
Community leaders team up for holiday ceasefire campaign
Man arrested for sexually assaulting girl as she walked to school
Upper Darby High School evacuated after fire in bathroom
Pause prevents 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant from winning car
TSA officer jumps conveyor belt to save choking baby at Newark airport
More TOP STORIES News