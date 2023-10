The ACLU claims the Wilmington Police Department's Operation Safe Streets program engaged in unconstitutional policing.

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) -- The ACLU has filed a class action lawsuit against the City of Wilmington. It claims the police department engaged in unconstitutional policing.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two individuals and the Delaware NAACP and focuses on the "Operation Safe Streets" program.

The ACLU claims it has led to racially biased policing, unreasonable stops, searches and arrests.

Wilmington police began the program in 1997.