Temple University holds a basketball game to prevent violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A basketball game on Temple University's campus Friday was about much more than shooting hoops.

Philadelphia Police hosted its second annual Youth Violence Prevention Basketball game.

In addition to the action on the court, there was a resource and job fair for participants off the court.

The event gave the kids and officers a unique chance to interact in a fun way.