Action News Fitness Expert joins Matt O'Donnell in The Travel Mug Podcast

Shoshana Vitale, who provides Action News Mornings with fitness tips twice a week, immediately comes across as purely motivated - and a pure motivator.

She tells us how she got into fitness, how the mother of four boys prioritizes her super-busy life, how there can be an obesity epidemic when so many people seem to be living healthy, and why you don't need expensive equipment to stay in shape. Prepare to sweat with The Travel Mug!

