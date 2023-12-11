Troubleshooters helps Gloucester County family fix brand new, burned out stove

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If you are experiencing a problem with a major kitchen appliance, you are not alone.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, kitchen appliances are the most complained about product category. And within the appliance category, refrigerators and ranges get a lot of complaints.

Fridges are number one with the icemaker being one of the biggest problems and when it comes to ranges, issues run from the oven or burners not heating up to broken ignitions, knobs, and buttons.

"The range, this cooktop, all the burners had burned out because they said that the wires were exposed underneath and front," said Lisa Del Rossi of Washington Township, New Jersey.

The knobs also broke. Del Rossi's range is not even a year old.

"I was worried about this being a fire hazard especially because this hot surface light, once the repair guys had left was on red, even though nothing was hot."

When Del Rossi bought the Frigidaire range, she also purchased an extended warranty.

"The manufacturer's warranty is good for a year. After that we're covered for three years. They came out a few times to try to replace it or repair it," she said.

But no one could fix it. So for at least eight weeks, the Del Rossi's had just one working burner on the cooktop, causing her to consider cancelling Christmas.

"We would have our families here and we're not sure yet if we'll be able to," she said. "They keep telling me that I need to get an RA number from Frigidaire. That's the number we've been waiting on."

But Del Rossi hasn't been able to get that number and she told us neither has Lowe's, where she bought the range.

So Del Rossi contacted the Troubleshooters.

"I was shocked," she said.

Because just hours after the Troubleshooters got on the case, Del Rossi had her code - and an apology from Frigidaire.

"I contacted Lowe's with the RA number. And they said that they'd be working on it today to swap them out and give us a new one finally," she said. "If I didn't call Channel 6, I would still be waiting probably for that RA number."

Before you buy an appliance, you want to make sure it has a reliable reputation. Here are the top 10 most reliable brands, according to Consumer Reports:

Speed Queen

LG

Signature Kitchen Suite

Thermador

Sub-Zero/Wolf

Miele

Bosch

GE

Whirlpool

Hotpoint

The rankings are based on survey data collected from CR members on hundreds of thousands of appliances bought between 2012 and 2022.

Frigidaire Statement

We always want our consumers to have a positive experience with our products and apologize for Lisa's difficulties. Our Customer Service team has been in contact with Lisa and has confirmed she now has the information needed to proceed with the replacement.