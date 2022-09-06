Historic Wildwood Crest motel saved from demolition, sold for $10 million

One of the last legacy pieces of the doo-wop era will get a second life in Wildwood Crest.

WILDWOOD CREST, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One of the last legacy pieces of the doo-wop era will get a second life in Wildwood Crest.

The famed Oceanview Motel was just purchased for $10 million, and the developer says he plans to preserve its history while taking it into the 21st century.

Earlier this year, the motel was under threat of being turned into condos.

It closed during the pandemic, with several code violations. Several neighborhood groups and preservationists spent months rallying to protect the motel's lobby.

"We were always watching all of the noise that was happening with this property," said Daniel Alicea. "We sat there and said if we had an opportunity we're going to go and get this one and also restore it to its former glory, and give it a modern twist."

When it's complete, the motel will open as the Madison Resort Wildwood Crest. The 90,000 square feet property will feature 108 rooms with an unobstructed view of the ocean.

There will be private beach access, an updated lobby and more.