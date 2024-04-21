Thousands take over Main Street for Manayunk StrEAT Festival

Attendees could find cooking inspired from around the world, including Australia, India, and the Caribbean.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An iconic and gigantic food party returned to Philadelphia's Manayunk neighborhood this weekend.

Thousands landed on Main Street for the Manayunk StrEAT Food Festival on Sunday where more than 70 food trucks and gourmet vendors lined the main strip of the historic neighborhood.

"Been living here about eight years, so it's probably my favorite weekend just to come out and try some new food, see some friends," said Sean Dalton of Manayunk. "So far, I had the pork and cabbage, and chicken and potato dumplings. They're incredible."

Along the mile-and-a-half stretch, you could find cooking inspired from around the world, including Australia, India, and the Caribbean.

"I've got a pickle on a stick and a chicken on a stick. I only eat foods on sticks this morning," said Emile Parker.

Those newer to the festival say it's a great way to find new customers.

"Our truck is based out of Philadelphia, we are trying to incorporate ourselves more into the community. Especially since we are opening up a restaurant here in Philadelphia," said Kourtney Bajwa, owner of Southern Style Seafood.

The festival began in 2012. This year, it's celebrating the historic neighborhood's 200th anniversary.

Festivities also included shopping vendors, local artists and makers, Manayunk merchants, and live music.