Adorable toddler thinks former President Barack Obama is her father

Little Zoe had the best reaction to her mother's Obama t-shirt.

Kids really do say the darndest things. When her mom pointed to the shirt she was wearing and asked little Zoe who was on it, the toddler replied, "daddy."

The shirt wasn't her dad, but former President Barack Obama. Her dad shared the video on Twitter joking that he might need a DNA test.

Her father, Chris McMillian says he bears zero resemblance to Obama and added, She does the same thing when Megan (her mom) wears her Tupac shirt. Although if I had to choose between the two to father her, I'd have to rock with Barack," he told Storyful.
