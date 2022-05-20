Adult Swim Festival Block Party taking over Fishtown this summer

After past years in Los Angeles and online, the Adult Swim Festival is bringing its three-day block party to the East Coast for the first time ever.
"Fishtown is the perfect setting for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the city, Adult Swim and top talent who are at the forefront of the music and comedy worlds," Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said in a press release.
The event will be headlined by Run The Jewels, Dethklok and Philadelphia native Tierra Whack.
The festival runs Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
It will feature individually ticketed event at The Fillmore Philly, The Foundry, Punch Line Philly and The Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia.
There will also be an ongoing neighborhood block party filled with beer gardens, food trucks and fan attractions.
The event is a collaboration between Live Nation and Adult Swim, the adult animation late night programming block on the Cartoon Network.
For tickets, visit AdultSwimFestival.com.