concert

Adult Swim Festival Block Party taking over Fishtown this summer

The festival runs Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News Brighter News: May 20, 2022

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A music festival block party is coming to the Fishtown section of Philadelphia this summer.

After past years in Los Angeles and online, the Adult Swim Festival is bringing its three-day block party to the East Coast for the first time ever.

"Fishtown is the perfect setting for what promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the city, Adult Swim and top talent who are at the forefront of the music and comedy worlds," Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, said in a press release.

The event will be headlined by Run The Jewels, Dethklok and Philadelphia native Tierra Whack.



The festival runs Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 7.

It will feature individually ticketed event at The Fillmore Philly, The Foundry, Punch Line Philly and The Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia.

There will also be an ongoing neighborhood block party filled with beer gardens, food trucks and fan attractions.

The event is a collaboration between Live Nation and Adult Swim, the adult animation late night programming block on the Cartoon Network.

For tickets, visit AdultSwimFestival.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaconcertlive musicparty
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONCERT
Delaware's Jimmie Allen joins Carrie Underwood for tour
Jason Derulo, Ava Max performing at Philly's July 4th concert
Boyz II Men to open Musikfest 2022
Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons to perform in Philly
TOP STORIES
ATV rider killed after colliding with car in Philadelphia
2 Montco school districts requiring masks starting Friday
Bryce Harper asks for fan's hat, trades his own
911 dispatcher who took Buffalo shooting call put on leave
NY high court to determine if Bronx Zoo elephant is a person
AccuWeather Alert: Record Heat This Weekend
Boy, 4, shot inside North Philadelphia home
Show More
Philadelphia Jeopardy! contestant on winning streak
Delco bus driver accused of taking upskirt photos of students arrested
Delco chiropractor charged in sexual assault of 9-year-old patient
Teachers, parents voice concerns over proposed library policy
Stotesbury Cup Regatta returns, Kelly Drive closed
More TOP STORIES News