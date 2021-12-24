Philadelphia police captain launches podcast to discuss gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this year of record-breaking gun violence, a member of the Philadelphia Police Department is finding a way to address the problem head-on.Captain Matt Gillespie launched a podcast called "Aftermath Philadelphia."The goal is to examine the causes of the violence and explore solutions."I wanted the people in the city to hear what is being done," he said. "Who's doing what, what partners we have. It was really just to bring awareness to that."Gillespie spoke with Action News anchor Sarah Bloomquist from his office at Southwest Detectives to talk about the project.Links: