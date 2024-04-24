Philadelphia police towing abandoned vehicles in effort to clean up streets, open more parking

On average, there are about 800 complaints about abandoned vehicles to 311 each week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are doing a sweep of Philadelphia streets to tow away abandoned vehicles in the city.

Calls about abandoned vehicles are the number one 311 complaint coming into Philadelphia's hotline. On average, there are about 800 such complaints each week.

So far this year, there have been over 10,000 complaints about abandoned cars.

Not only are they a hazard and eyesore, but they also take up valuable and often hard-to-come-by parking spaces on city streets.

That's why the Philadelphia Police Neighborhood Services Unit is continuing a week-long sweep in the 39th District.

They are towing cars with extreme body damage, and flat tires, as well as ones that have no vehicle identification whatsoever.

The targeted efforts are spread through several hot spot districts where there is a high volume of 311 complaints, including the 19th and 22nd districts.

Officers say they are taking a tactical approach.

"We have ten officers here working grids. They work line by line, investigating 311 complaints. And if it fits the criteria, they get it towed," said Lt. Christopher Lantz, with the Philadelphia Police Neighborhood Services Unit.

This initiative aims at not only clearing cars but also preventing other neighborhood issues that come along with blight.

Harry Boyd says he's had issues with abandoned vehicles on his block, and after several 311 calls, the abandoned cars were towed.

"It created a havoc as far as the drug dealers, and people sleeping in there. It takes a little while, but they're getting around to it and it's good to see the community accepting it," said Boyd.

Now, members of the community want to see the work continue in the coming weeks and months.

"If you're going to clean it up, come back and police it, because somebody might bring another one," said Cora Pridgen from Hunting Park.

To report an abandoned vehicle, you need:

The exact address

Whether the steering column is broken

Condition

Make and model

Color

Body style

License plate number and state

Each 311 call is investigated. While it does take some time, officers want to ensure the car is truly abandoned. That criteria includes severe body damage, and if the car is past inspection or unregistered for 90 days.

Each case is vetted before the tow truck arrives on scene. The city's website also says that in some cases, the vehicle owner may receive a courtesy notice from the Police Department.

For more information on how to report an abandoned vehicle, visit the City of Philadelphia website. You can also fill out the online form here.