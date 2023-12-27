Broadway hit 'Ain't too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations' heads to Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On January 3, the Broadway smash hit "Ain't too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" comes to Philadelphia for the very first time.

Ahead of its debut on the Kimmel Cultural Campus, we spoke with one of the founding members of the Temptations, and the actor who portrays him on stage.

"Philadelphia has always been a Temptations town," said Otis William, who is the founder and last surviving original member of The Temptations. "We were in Philly so often, it became like a second home for The Temps."

Williams is overwhelmed by the fact that their music has continued to entertain and inspire fans.

"We've been around for 60 years, and I never would imagine that we would be around that long," Williams said. "You could have tipped me over with a feather before I would believe we would still be around, and still being received and loved as though we just came on the scene."

The Tony Award-nominated musical "Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" follows their journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Michael Andreaus plays Otis Williams on stage.

"The first time that Otis saw me play him, I was very nervous," Andreaus laughed. "I want to honor him and do right by him, and the legacy that he's built for 60-plus years now, with this group. It's a big responsibility."

The musical is packed with The Temptations' chart-topping hits.

"It's high octane, it's high energy," Andreaus said. "We are dancing and singing up there the whole time. We encourage it!"

This is a show that's bridging generations.

"There's nostalgia," said Shelly Berger, manager for The Temptations, "because of when the music originally came out. But it's just as fresh today as it was when it was recorded."

As the only living founding member, Williams said he also wanted to make sure that this show told their whole story: real, honest and raw.

"I cry too when I watch it," he said. "Our story touches everyone's hearts. It has depth to it. It's not all about just the music. It's about living life. And that's what we did."

"Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations" comes to the Academy of Music from January 3 through the 21.