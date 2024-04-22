The best of Broadway coming to The Playhouse on Rodney Square in Wilmington for 2024/25 season

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Some of the best of Broadway is coming to Delaware for the 2024/25 "Broadway in Wilmington" season.

Action News got a first look at the hits headed to The Playhouse on Rodney Square.

"I think it's one of the most exciting Broadway seasons we've had in years," said Executive Director Skip Pennella.

They kick off the new season in October with "TINA - The Tina Turner Musical."

"The Queen of Rock and Roll will get the season started off with a bang," Pennella says.

This is the untold story of one of the best-selling artists of all time. The show is set to Tina's greatest hits.

It's followed by "Mean Girls" in November. Direct from Broadway, Upper Darby's Tina Fey wrote the book for the hilarious hit musical. This is her cult classic film, set to song on stage.

"This is another great show," Pennella says. "People love the movie. They love the show and they love the music."

Then, it's "The Cher Show" in January. This Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of the musical force that is Cher. Featuring 35 smash hits, and six decades of stardom, it takes three women to play Cher.

"This is the regional premiere of the show," Pennella says. "It hasn't been in this area. This is the first time it's been here. We're excited about that," says Pennella.

Next April, "Dear Evan Hansen" takes the stage.

"It's a cult classic," he says. "And it's the first time it's been here."

In 2021, The Playhouse on Rodney Square underwent a $1 million dollar renovation, making it possible for these Broadway touring shows to perform at the theater that was built in 1903.

"It's one of the oldest continuous running playhouses in the country," Pennella says. "It looks like a Broadway theater. It acts like a Broadway theater."

The new season ends next May with "Hadestown." The Tony and Grammy Award winning show is STILL selling out on Broadway, and returns to our area.

For details on all of the shows, visit: TheGrandWilmington.org