Hit Broadway musical debuting in Delaware highlights historical kindness of small Canadian town

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- This week, the award-winning Broadway musical 'Come From Away' makes its Wilmington debut at the Playhouse on Rodney Square.

The show's small, multi-talented cast includes a local star, who is thrilled to bring this heartfelt and historical musical home.

"'Come From Away' is the story of a small town in Newfoundland called Gander," explained Kristin Litzenberg, who plays Beulah and other parts.

Gander may be a small town in rural Canada, but history will remember its enormous kindness.

On September 11, when the terror attacks closed American airspace, more than 250 flights already in the air were diverted to Canada.

Gander's population was about 10,000 at the time. Roughly 7,000 strangers arrived that day.

"Gander specifically had 38 major commercial airlines, with 200 to 300 people on each flight, land there," Litzenberg explains. "For the next five days, they housed them in their homes, fed them, clothed them, gave them hugs."

Litzenberg is from Kennett Square. She's one of only 12 cast members on stage, playing multiple roles.

"My character is a combination of two different women, Beulah Cooper and Diane Davis," Litzenberg explains. "I got the chance to meet Diane when we were in Halifax. There's definitely some pressure to that, especially when she came to see the show. We just want to do their stories justice."

This is Litzenberg's second time on stage at the Playhouse on Rodney Square.

"The last time, I was here with 'Sister Act' and I had kindergarten teachers through my high school choir director in the audience," Litzenberg says. "That's what it's going to be this time around too. I cannot wait."

This show is historical, but hopeful in a powerful way.

"No matter who you are, people come out feeling moved and feeling excited," Liztenberg says. "They want to get out in the world and just do good."

'Come from Away' opens at the Playhouse on Rodney Square on Friday, April 19 and runs through April 21.

Litzenberg will return to the area next year when the show stops at the Academy of Music in February.