Renters may face fewer options at Jersey shore as Airbnb enacts stricter policies

This summer, there could be fewer options for rentals down at the Jersey shore, experts say.

Last year, Airbnb enacted a similar initiative over the busy holiday weekends.

NEW JERSEY (WPVI) -- This summer, there could be fewer options for rentals down at the Jersey shore, experts say.

Airbnb is expanding its rules to reduce unauthorized parties.

READ | Airbnb is rolling out new screening tools to stop parties at short-term rentals

Over Memorial Day weekend and during the Fourth of July, the rental company will not allow certain one and two-night reservations.

According to Airbnb's website, it is tightening restrictions on one to two-night stays in an attempt to stop unauthorized or unlawful parties.

If a short-term reservation is deemed high risk, the company says it will block certain homes from bookings.

Guests will also be asked to consent to Airbnb's "no parties" rule and may be subject to suspension or removal from the platform.

Last year, Airbnb enacted a similar initiative over the busy holiday weekends.

Experts estimate it deterred over 300 people from booking homes.